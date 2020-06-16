Office of the Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen: Attack kills at least a dozen civilians, including children, in Sa’ada Governorate

Sana’a, 16 June 2020 – Initial field reports indicate that on 15 June, at least 12 civilians, including four children, were killed in strikes on a vehicle in Shaada District, Sa’ada Governorate, in the north of Yemen.

“We share our deepest condolences with the bereaved families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this terrible, unjustified attack,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.

Fighting has continued in Yemen despite the UN Secretary-General’s call at the end of March for a global COVID-19 ceasefire. More than 800 civilian casualties have been reported in Yemen as a result of fighting since January and several incidents involving multiple civilian casualties have been reported since the end of May.

“Yemen is desperate for peace,” said Ms. Grande. “Humanitarian agencies are running out of money and COVID is spreading. Millions of people who depend on food aid and the health services we provide to fight cholera and malaria are now hanging by a thread. There’s only one answer—the war needs to stop.” Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the population requires some form of humanitarian aid and protection.

At the High-Level Pledging Event in Riyadh held on 2 June, donors pledged US$1.35 billion of the $2.41 billion needed to cover essential humanitarian activities until the year end, leaving a gap of more than $1 billion. Since mid-April, 31 of 41 of critical UN programmes have been reducing or closing down for lack of funding.

