Nutritional Screening during Polio NID Campaign, Yemen - 2017

Polio / MUAC campaign – Objectives

• To screen all children 6-59 months of age for malnutrition using Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) across the country in conjunction with the Polio NID and refer the identified malnourished cases for treatment and care.

• To generate district wise data on the prevalence of acute malnutrition (MUAC only), and contributing to understanding the possible impact of the outbreak of cholera/AWD on the nutritional status of children.

Polio / MUAC campaign – Implementation

The campaign implemented by:

- 18,768 mobile team.

- 2,650 fixed teams

and supervised by:

- 4,795 team supervisors.

- 474 nutrition districts supervisors.

- 46 nutrition governorate supervisors

- 30 central nutrition supervisors.

The campaign implemented in the period of 23rd Oct – 1st Nov.