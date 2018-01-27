27 Jan 2018

Nutritional Screening during Polio NID Campaign, Yemen - 2017

Report
from UN Children's Fund
preview
Polio / MUAC campaign – Objectives

• To screen all children 6-59 months of age for malnutrition using Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) across the country in conjunction with the Polio NID and refer the identified malnourished cases for treatment and care.

• To generate district wise data on the prevalence of acute malnutrition (MUAC only), and contributing to understanding the possible impact of the outbreak of cholera/AWD on the nutritional status of children.

Polio / MUAC campaign – Implementation

The campaign implemented by:
- 18,768 mobile team.
- 2,650 fixed teams

and supervised by:
- 4,795 team supervisors.
- 474 nutrition districts supervisors.
- 46 nutrition governorate supervisors
- 30 central nutrition supervisors.

The campaign implemented in the period of 23rd Oct – 1st Nov.

