Nutritional Screening during Polio NID Campaign, Yemen - 2017
Polio / MUAC campaign – Objectives
• To screen all children 6-59 months of age for malnutrition using Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) across the country in conjunction with the Polio NID and refer the identified malnourished cases for treatment and care.
• To generate district wise data on the prevalence of acute malnutrition (MUAC only), and contributing to understanding the possible impact of the outbreak of cholera/AWD on the nutritional status of children.
Polio / MUAC campaign – Implementation
The campaign implemented by:
- 18,768 mobile team.
- 2,650 fixed teams
and supervised by:
- 4,795 team supervisors.
- 474 nutrition districts supervisors.
- 46 nutrition governorate supervisors
- 30 central nutrition supervisors.
The campaign implemented in the period of 23rd Oct – 1st Nov.