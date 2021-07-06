Nutrition Information and Analysis Systems in Yemen: Volume 1 - Key Findings & Recommendations [EN/AR]

Executive Summary

Scope of Work TASC was requested to review the Nutrition Information and Analysis Systems (NIS) including indicators, data collection, analysis and use in Yemen through a situational analysis exercise. The assignment aimed to systematically identify factors which affect the collection, analysis, dissemination, and utilization of timely, accurate and representative nutrition information in Yemen, through in-depth consultation with relevant stakeholders and an additional desk-based scoping review. The results of this exercise are intended to help stakeholders to clearly define a set of sequential actions (immediate, short-term and long-term) to address key challenges and barriers in the NIS to help improve the overall availability, quality, analysis and utilization of data.

Nutrition Programming in Yemen The size of the nutrition response in Yemen has increased every year since 2016 up until 2019, with preliminary data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Financial Tracking Service showing a decline in funding in 2020. By the end of January 2021, UN OCHA reported that USD$1.9 billion, 56 percent of the $3.38 billion needed for the overall 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan, had been committed by international donors. 1 Nonetheless, the humanitarian response in Yemen remains the largest humanitarian response globally in history. The Nutrition Cluster in Yemen is led by the United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and co-chaired by the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MOPHP). As of October 2020, there were 42 active Nutrition Cluster implementing partners including 17 national non-governmental organizations (NGOs), 20 international NGOs, four United Nations (UN) agencies and one government agency.

A major component of nutrition programming in Yemen is Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) which is administered at the health facility level with some community outreach and mobile services. CMAM includes: the management of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) through both an outpatient targeted supplementary feeding program (TSFP), the management of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) without complications through outpatient therapeutic treatment programme (OTP) services and the management of SAM with complications through an inpatient Therapeutic Feeding Centre (TFC) Program also referred to as ‘stabilization centres (SC)’ in hospitals. and some health centres and through community mobilization via the community Health and Nutrition Volunteers. In addition, there are Infant and young child feeding (IYCF) corners, counselling services and breastfeeding support available at some health facilities, as well as nutrition preventive services including the Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme (BSFP), and micronutrient interventions, including micronutrient supplementation services-such as Iron Folic Acid (IFA) supplementation for pregnant women, Vitamin A supplementation and micronutrient powders (MNP) supplementation.