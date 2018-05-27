Nutrition and retrospective mortality survey highlands and lowlands livelihood zones of Lahj Governorate, Final report, Yemen, December 2017

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In July 2017, Action Contre la faim (ACF) in collaborations with Ministry of Public Health and Population (MPHP) of Lahj governorate, conducted two nutrition assessments in Lowlands and Highlands ecological zone of 15 districts. This was in response to the need to determine the malnutrition levels and trends for the different ecological zones and to inform the intervention response for the governorate.

The main objective of the survey was to assess the current nutrition situation in Highlands and Lowlands of Lahj governorate together with key determinants of nutrition, health and food security situation and provide key recommendations.

The survey employed a two-stage cluster sampling methodology, using a probability proportional to population size (PPS) sampling methodology with the selection of 30 clusters for Highlands and 30 clusters for Lowlands ecological zones to be assessed however the survey teams did not reach 2 and 1 clusters in Highland and Lowland livelihood zone respectively due to active fighting. . The second stage involved random sampling of 19 and 15 households per cluster for Highlands and Lowlands respectively. A total of 1,122 children aged 0-59 months (519 form Lowlands and 603 children form Highlands’s zones) were assessed.

Data collection took place from 10th to 23rd of July, 2017, in two phases; Lowlands zone in the first phase and highlands zone in the second phase.

The mean household size was 6.9 in both Lowlands and Highlands, while the respective proportion of children under-five was 18.4% for Lowlands and 17.3% for Highlands. Caregiver educations level is 58% and 54% illiterate for Lowlands and Highlands livelihood zone respectively; only 22% of the caregiver surveyed that did not access education can read and write for Highlands and 13% for Lowlands. Others indicators results are summarized in the table 1.

Recommendations have been generated based on the survey findings as shown in table 2.