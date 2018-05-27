Nutrition and retrospective mortality survey highlands and lowlands livelihood zones of Abyan Governorate, Final survey report, Yemen, February 2018

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In February 2018, Action Contre la Faim (ACF), in collaboration with Ministry of Public Health and Population (MPHP) represented by Abyan Governmental Health Office (GHO), conducted two nutrition assessments in Lowlands and Highlands’s ecological zone of 11 districts of Abyan governorate. This was in response to the need to determine the malnutrition levels and trends for the different ecological zones and to inform on the intervention response for the governorate.

The main objective was to assess the current nutrition situation in Highlands and Lowlands of Abyan governorate together with key determinants of Nutrition, Health and Food Security Situation and provide key recommendations.

A two-stage cluster sampling methodology, using a probability proportional to population size (PPS) sampling methodology, was followed to randomly select 35 clusters for Highlands and 35 clusters for Lowlands ecological zones for both anthropometry and mortality assessments. 14 households per each zone were randomly selected and assessed in each cluster. A total of 1077 children aged 0-59 months (513 from Lowlands and 564 children from Highlands zones) were assessed. Nutritional status for women of reproductive age 15–49 years was determined. A total of 1647 women were assessed (831 in Lowlands and 816 in Highlands) using Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC). Other indicators collected during the survey included household demographics, Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Food security.

Data collection started on 27th January for one day only which had to be stopped due to the escalated armed clashes in the south at that period. The data collection was resumed from 7th to 21st of February 2018, in two phases: Lowlands zone in the 1st phase and Highlands’s zone in the 2nd phase.

The survey results indicated a mean household size of 7.4 and 7.8 for Lowlands and Highlands livelihood zones respectively. Women illiteracy levels were notably high at 53 and 65 percent for Lowlands and Highlands respectively. The results also indicated that a larger proportion of caretakers were women with 97 and 99 percent for Lowlands and Highlands livelihood respectively.

The survey results for other key indicators are in table 1 below, the summary of recommendations generated from the findings are presented in table 2.