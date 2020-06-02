NRC's reaction to Yemen conference: Pledges fall short of what is needed

Statement by NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland

"We welcome the pledges made today. But this still falls far short of what is needed to alleviate the suffering. Millions of Yemeni people are staring down the double barrel of starvation and a global pandemic. The money pledged today needs to be disbursed immediately and donors who failed to put their hands in their pockets must step up. But money alone is not enough. These pledges are worth little if people are still fleeing from bombs and crossfire and their hospitals attacked. All parties must lay down their weapons and join forces to meet the one common enemy at the gates: Covid-19." - Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council

