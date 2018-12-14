NRC welcomes Yemen agreements

Statement in reaction to agreements reached on Yemen in Stockholm – by Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“As humanitarians on the ground in Yemen, we welcome the announcement of a ceasefire in Hodeidah and statement of understanding on Taiz with relief and optimism. If implemented in full by all parties the actions agreed today could have the power to change the course of the crisis in Yemen.

I commend the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, for paving this road back to political negotiations, and the parties to the conflict for embarking on it. We urge them now to move forward with commitment and resolve. Promises made in Sweden will only be meaningful when civilians in Yemen see a cessation of hostilities, safe corridors for the movement of people and supplies, and concrete steps to restore the nation’s collapsing economy.

Humanitarian organizations in Yemen continue to deliver aid to millions of people who are distressed and desperate for an end to the conflict. We will be working for a long time to halt the crushing impact of this crisis and hope to look back on today’s announcement as the turning point for a nation waiting for peace.”