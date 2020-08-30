“Now, there's a devastating flood outside, and I desire this flood shall not come to my shelter again.": Success Story

Around 3,600 displaced families – over 25,000 people – were affected by floods and storms. Strong winds and heavy rains have caused massive destruction to thousands of shelters in displacement sites across Yemen. Some shelters were partly damaged while others were torn down to the ground. Displaced families, already forced to flee their homes due to the conflict, again were left without places to stay.

Hussain Mohammed Sharaf, a 56-year-old father of 7 children, fled aggravated conflict in At Tuhayta District, Al Hudaydah Governorate, to find safety in Al Maton District, Al Jawf Gov. Hussain and his family have settled into such a shelter in Al Maton, where he used to live in a damaged shelter with his mother, wife, and seven children. “Living in a single room under a tree is worrying and not safe,” Hussain explained, sadly. “We cannot sleep safely or use the bathrooms freely. There are no blankets.” Besides, he continued fighting and enduring the cold weather and heavy rains with his family living in this shelter.

“The strong wind ripped apart shelters, followed by heavy rains and floods that swept away what was left. There was nothing more to fix, and the families along with their children lost everything. They were forced to sleep out in the cold.” Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), implemented an Integrated Emergency Response Project to reduce the vulnerability of almost 360 vulnerable Families and provide them with transitional shelter in Al Maton and kha bwa Sha’af Districts. In addition, transitional shelters include fair spaces for families, sufficient space, protective and Have good ventilation. “We used to suffer a lot because of the changeable weather. So, at night, each family member sleeps with each other to keep ourselves warm. Our children were always sick and had flu. We were in a miserable situation. But now, we are living in a good shelter that provides us with a safe and warm environment. Our children can sleep warmly, and they do not get sick, I appreciate what BFD has done for us”,

Hussain said.