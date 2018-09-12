Nothing Quiet on the Western Front: A New Battle Starts in Hodeidah as Peace Talks Fail

Andrea Carboni

On September 7, coalition-backed anti-Houthi forces resumed military operations outside Hodeidah, in the latest attempt to retake the western port city that the Houthis have been controlling since October 2014. The offensive is reported to have already caused tens of casualties during the weekend, mainly a result of intense air and artillery strikes on Houthi military positions located around the city (Al Jazeera, 9 September 2018). A few days after the Geneva peace talks, convened by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, ended in failure, these latest developments mark a new escalation in the conflict that diminishes the prospects of a negotiated settlement to end the war.

Following the start of the battle of Hodeidah last June, Griffiths, appointed in April by the UN Secretary General, stepped up his efforts to revive the peace process that has stalled since 2016. Consultations with the Houthis and the internationally recognised government were convened in Geneva at the beginning of September, aiming to establish a framework for future formal negotiations between the parties. However, the initiative appeared to have collapsed by September 7, when the Houthis, citing the coalition’s failure to provide safe passage to the delegation and some of their wounded members, declined to join the talks (Reuters, 8 September 2018). On that day, military operations in Hodeidah resumed and several locations in the city were shelled.

Since the beginning of Operation Golden Victory – the codename of the offensive in Yemen’s western coast – Hodeidah has become the most violent frontline in Yemen. Around one third of the total conflict-related fatalities between June and September are recorded in the governorate of Hodeidah, reflecting the utmost importance that the control, or the seizure, of Hodeidah has for both parties. However, while the number of conflict events declined during July and August, conflict deaths – and among them, civilian deaths – continued to increase. In the most grave episode, 55 people were killed as explosions rocked a fish market and the Al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah. Until now, it is unclear who was responsible for the strikes (Bellingcat, 9 August 2018). Over the past few weeks, the focus of the offensive also gradually shifted from the regional capital and its airport towards the inner districts of the governorate, as the UAE-backed National Resistance Forces moved south of the city to wrest control of Durayhimi and Bayt al Faqih districts from the Houthis.