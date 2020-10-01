Note on Evictions in IDP Hosting Sites September 2020

Background

Most IDP sites are settled on private land, with no formal land agreement established between authorities and landowners. Humanitarians including CCCM partners provide assistance in sites but face extreme challenges in supporting IDP protection and service delivery. 1. Landowner and eviction threats include; physical and verbal threats, intimidation and harassment to IDPs and humanitarian staff, destruction of IDP and humanitarian property, restrictions on humanitarian access to IDP sites, blockage of critical shelter, WASH and health infrastructure development, forcing the displaced to live in sub-standard conditions despite available resources.

2. Eviction threats are particularly inevitable in sites where the land has value for agriculture, real estate development, or re-sale. Threats and subsequent evictions are on the rise and will only increase and worsen in nature as displacement becomes increasingly protracted and the economic situation deteriorates. Humanitarian space and the ability to provide assistance and services is increasingly challenged.

3. Alternative site locations are explored however the availability of suitable land is limited in key eviction areas. As duty holders, local authorities have limited capacity and / or power to establish public land for settlement, or influence the financial motivations of private landowners, notably in the south.

4. High level and strategic investment in local authorities is required in order to support the establishment of land agreements that protect the rights of IDPs to live in safe and dignified conditions while in displacement, in key eviction areas.

5. Given its centrality to the issue of evictions, a critical review of private land use for IDP sites without a compensation scheme, is needed.

6. Critical eviction areas are to date with active eviction like cases are Lahj, Al Dhale, Aden, Taiz, Ibb governorates