24 Dec 2018

Note to Correspondents on Yemen, 23 December 2018

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
24 Dec 2018

General Patrick Cammaert and his advance team arrived in Hudaydah this evening (23 December). Prior to his arrival in the city, he met with the Houthi appointees to the Redeployment Coordination Committee in Sana’a, where he was reassured of their commitment to the implementation of the Stockholm agreement. General Cammaert is encouraged by the general enthusiasm of both sides to get to work, immediately. One of the priorities in the coming days will be the organization of the first joint RCC meeting, which is projected for 26 December.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

