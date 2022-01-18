Note to Correspondents: Yemen, 18 January 2022

In response to questions about Yemen, we can say the following:

The Secretary-General expresses his concern and deplores the recent Saudi-led Coalition’s airstrikes in Sana’a that resulted in numerous civilian casualties. He reminds all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians, adhering to the principles of proportionality, distinction and precaution.

The Secretary-General again calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent further escalation and intensification of the conflict. He reiterates his calls on the parties to engage constructively and without preconditions with Special Envoy Grundberg’s mediation efforts to advance the political process to reach a comprehensive negotiated settlement to end the conflict in Yemen.