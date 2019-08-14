14 Aug 2019

Note to Correspondents on Yemen

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 13 Aug 2019 View Original

In answers to questions asked about the situation in Yemen, the Spokesman said the following:

We are closely following the developments on the ground in Aden. We are particularly concerned by the impact of the violence on civilians. According to the United Nations Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, preliminary reports indicate that as many as 40 people have been killed and 260 injured.

We continue to urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to adhere to international humanitarian law and international human rights law. We welcome the initiative by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to convene a meeting in Jeddah between the relevant stakeholders to resolve their differences through dialogue.

It is critical that all parties work to ensure that the events of the past days do not lead to further instability in Aden or elsewhere in Yemen. We emphasize that the conflict in Yemen can only be resolved through an inclusive political process.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

