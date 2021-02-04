Note to Correspondents: Update on preparations of the UN technical mission to the SAFER oil tanker [EN/AR]

New York

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

Following the formal acceptance by the Houthi de-facto authorities (who also refer to themselves as Ansar Allah) in November 2020 of the technical Scope of Work[1] for the UN technical mission to the SAFER oil tanker, we have liaised closely with them on multiple logistical issues. Those discussions had been constructive.

In parallel, we have been preparing for mission deployment and have committed, to date, up to USD 3.35 million for the procurement of items and the deployment of personnel needed for the mission. In order to facilitate the leasing of technically equipped service vessels, which are required for the mission, we have requested the Houthi de-facto authorities to provide a letter with security assurances. We regret that, to date, we have not received a response to our multiple requests for this letter, the lack of which would increase the cost of the mission by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

We are also very concerned by indications that the Houthi de-facto authorities are considering a “review” of their formal approval of the mission to deploy. Houthi officials have advised the UN to pause certain preparations pending the outcome of such process, which would create further delays to the mission.

In light of these challenges, the timeline of deployment of the mission remains uncertain and dependent on the continued facilitation of all stakeholders involved.

We hope to receive a renewed commitment from the Houthi de-facto authorities to resolve this urgent matter as soon as possible. Any other outcome would be extremely disappointing.

We also thank donors for their continued support and their evident understanding of the urgency of addressing the threat posed by the SAFER oil tanker.

The United Nations remains committed to doing everything possible to address the grave humanitarian and environmental threat posed by the SAFER tanker, which is carrying 1.1 million barrels of oil and at risk of rupture. We will continue to provide regular updates on our efforts in this regard.

[1] The Scope of Work is available online at https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/12/1081162.

02 فبراير/شباط 2021 بيان صحفي لستيفان دوجاريك المتحدث باسم الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة حول الأعمال التحضيرية للبعثة الفنية التابعة للأمم المتحدة لناقلة النفط صافر في أعقاب الموافقة الرسمية التي وردت من جانب سلطات الأمر الواقع الحوثية (التي تشير أيضاً إلى نفسها بجماعة أنصار الله) في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 2020 حول نطاق العمل الفني الذي ستقوم به بعثة الأمم المتحدة الفنية لناقلة النفط صافر، قمنا بالتنسيق معهم عن كثب بشأن العديد من القضايا اللوجستية وكانت هذه المناقشات بناءة. بالتوازي مع ذلك ، بدأنا الاستعدادات لنشر البعثة والتزمنا حتى الآن بما يصل إلى 3.35 مليون دولار أمريكي لشراء المواد وللتحضير لنشر الأفراد اللازمين للبعثة. وقد طلبنا من سلطات الأمر الواقع الحوثية أن تقدم خطاباً لتوفير ضمانات أمنية لتيسير استئجار سفن الخدمات المجهزة تقنياً التي تحتاجها البعثة. يؤسفنا أننا لم نتلق حتى الآن رداً على طلباتنا المتكررة لتوفير هذا الخطاب، والذي ترتفع بدونه تكلفة البعثة بمئات الآلاف الدولارات. كما أننا قلقون للغاية إزاء الدلائل التي تشير إلى أن سلطات الأمر الواقع الحوثية تفكر في "مراجعة" موافقتها الرسمية على وصول البعثة لناقلة النفط صافر. وقد أوصى المسؤولون الحوثيون الأمم المتحدة بالتوقف عن بعض الاستعدادات في انتظار نتائج تلك المراجعة، وهو ما من شأنه أن يخلق المزيد من التأخير للبعثة. وفي ضوء هذه التحديات، يظل الجدول الزمني لنشر البعثة غير مؤكد ويعتمد على استمرار جميع أصحاب المصلحة المعنيين في تقديم التسهيلات المطلوبة. نأمل أن نتلقى تجديداً لالتزام سلطات الأمر الواقع الحوثية بحل هذه المسألة الملحة في أقرب وقت ممكن. أي نتيجة أخرى ستكون مخيبة للآمال للغاية. كما نشكر المانحين على دعمهم المستمر وفهمهم الواضح لمدى إلحاح معالجة التهديد الذي تشكله ناقلة النفط صافر. لا تزال الأمم المتحدة ملتزمة ببذل كل ما في وسعها للتصدي للتهديد الإنساني والبيئي الخطير الذي تشكله الناقلة صافر، التي تحمل 1.1 مليون برميل من النفط ومعرضة لخطر التصدع. وسنواصل تقديم تحديثات عن جهودنا في هذا الصدد بشكل منتظم.