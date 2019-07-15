Note to Correspondents: UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA)/Statement by the Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee
Hudaydah
The members of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) will hold their fifth joint meeting on 14 and 15 July aboard a UN vessel on the high seas.
The Chair of the RCC, Lieutenant General Michael A. Lollesgaard, will facilitate a discussion on steps to implement the Hudaydah Agreement.
The Hudaydah Agreement was reached by the parties in Stockholm on 13 December 2018.