Note to Correspondents: UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA)/Statement by the Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee

Hudaydah

The members of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) will hold their fifth joint meeting on 14 and 15 July aboard a UN vessel on the high seas.

The Chair of the RCC, Lieutenant General Michael A. Lollesgaard, will facilitate a discussion on steps to implement the Hudaydah Agreement.

The Hudaydah Agreement was reached by the parties in Stockholm on 13 December 2018.