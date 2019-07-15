15 Jul 2019

Note to Correspondents: UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA)/Statement by the Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 14 Jul 2019

Hudaydah

The members of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) will hold their fifth joint meeting on 14 and 15 July aboard a UN vessel on the high seas.

The Chair of the RCC, Lieutenant General Michael A. Lollesgaard, will facilitate a discussion on steps to implement the Hudaydah Agreement.

The Hudaydah Agreement was reached by the parties in Stockholm on 13 December 2018.

