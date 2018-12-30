30 Dec 2018

Note to correspondents on the situation in Yemen, 29 December 2018

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 29 Dec 2018 View Original

New York

The opening of the Hudaydah–Sana’a highway as a humanitarian corridor to deliver humanitarian assistance, as agreed during the first Joint meeting of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, did not take place today [29 December]. In a meeting with Houthi representatives to the RCC at the Hudaydah port, the UN appointed Chairman of the RCC, General Cammaert, expressed his disappointment at their missed opportunity to build confidence between the parties.

While at the port, the Houthi representatives of the RCC informed the Chair of redeployment measures at the port. He welcomed the effort to start implementation of the Stockholm Agreement. However, he noted that implementation of confidence-building measures and the Agreement should be concurrent and emphasized that any redeployment would only be credible if all parties and the United Nations are able to observe and verify that it is in line with the Stockholm Agreement.

The Chairman intends to convene on 1 January 2019, the next meeting of the RCC to discuss the redeployment plans of the parties and the liaison, monitoring and coordination mechanism that will be required to monitor the ceasefire and ensure that credible redeployment is achieved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.