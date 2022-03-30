Note to correspondents - In response to questions on the calls for temporary cessation of hostilities in Yemen [EN/AR]

Dear correspondents,

In response to questions asked about the calls for the temporary cessation of hostilities in Yemen, we can say the following:

We welcome the announcements made in recent days by the Saudi-led Coalition and by the Houthis to temporarily halt military operations in Yemen, in line with our continued and collective calls for such a move.

We encourage all parties to build on these positive developments, which coincide with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan. We further hope that this creates momentum to end all violence, advance Yemen’s political process and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, including by easing restrictions on movement of individuals and essential commodities, including fuel.

We urge the parties to use this opportunity to engage constructively and without preconditions with Special Envoy Grundberg and his mediation efforts to reach a comprehensive negotiated settlement to end the conflict in Yemen.

New York, 29 March 2022