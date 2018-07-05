Note to Correspondents - Remarks to the press by Martin Griffiths, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, at the end of his 3-day visit to Sana’a

I would like to thank my hosts in Sana’a for their warm reception over the last two days and during this critical time for Yemen. During this visit, I have held meetings with the leaders and representatives of Ansar Allah and the General People’s Congress.

I am reassured by the messages I have received, which have been positive and constructive. All parties have not only underscored their strong desire for peace, but have also engaged with me on concrete ideas for achieving peace. In this regard, I am especially thankful to Abdel Malek al-Houthi whom I met yesterday for his support and the fruitful discussion we held.

On Thursday 5th of July, I will brief the Security Council on the outcomes of my discussions in Sana’a and Aden. My talks with the parties will continue in the coming days. I hope to see very soon President Abed Rabboh Mansour Hadi. As you know, I had a meeting with him last week, a very positive meeting as usual, We’re glad that he has also underscored his desire for rapid progress towards a peaceful settlement

Finally I look forward to work with all the parties urgently to find a solution first that will restore security and stability in Hudayda but also create positive conditions for a rapid and urgent restart of political negotiations in the coming days.

Thank you very much.

Sana’a International Airport, 4 July 2018