05 Jul 2018

Note to Correspondents - Remarks to the press by Martin Griffiths, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, at the end of his 3-day visit to Sana’a

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 04 Jul 2018 View Original

I would like to thank my hosts in Sana’a for their warm reception over the last two days and during this critical time for Yemen. During this visit, I have held meetings with the leaders and representatives of Ansar Allah and the General People’s Congress.

I am reassured by the messages I have received, which have been positive and constructive. All parties have not only underscored their strong desire for peace, but have also engaged with me on concrete ideas for achieving peace. In this regard, I am especially thankful to Abdel Malek al-Houthi whom I met yesterday for his support and the fruitful discussion we held.

On Thursday 5th of July, I will brief the Security Council on the outcomes of my discussions in Sana’a and Aden. My talks with the parties will continue in the coming days. I hope to see very soon President Abed Rabboh Mansour Hadi. As you know, I had a meeting with him last week, a very positive meeting as usual, We’re glad that he has also underscored his desire for rapid progress towards a peaceful settlement

Finally I look forward to work with all the parties urgently to find a solution first that will restore security and stability in Hudayda but also create positive conditions for a rapid and urgent restart of political negotiations in the coming days.

Thank you very much.

Sana’a International Airport, 4 July 2018

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.