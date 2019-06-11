11 Jun 2019

Note to Correspondents: Meeting of the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary A. DiCarlo, with H.E. Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, President of the Republic of Yemen

UN Department of Public Information
Published on 10 Jun 2019

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, met today with H.E. Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, President of the Republic of Yemen, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, President Hadi and Ms. DiCarlo discussed the work of the Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, the way forward for implementing the Stockholm Agreement and for returning to dialogue to reach a political solution to the wider conflict in Yemen based on the Gulf Cooperation Council Initiative and its Implementation Mechanism, the National Dialogue Conference outcomes and all relevant Security Council resolutions. The discussions were productive, with Ms. DiCarlo thanking President Hadi for his Government’s commitment to the full implementation of the Stockholm Agreement. The next briefing to the Security Council on Yemen will take place on 17 June 2019.

