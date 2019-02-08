Note to Correspondents: Meeting of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (7 February 2019)

Hudaydah, Yemen

The members of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) met for a third time between 3 and 6 February aboard a UN vessel berthed in the inner harbour of Hudaydah port. In discussions facilitated by the RCC Chair, the parties worked together constructively to resolve outstanding issues related to the mutual redeployment of forces and the opening of humanitarian corridors.

Nevertheless, challenges remain, not least the complex nature of the current frontlines. To help overcome these issues, the RCC Chair tabled a proposal that proved acceptable, in principle, to both parties to move forward on the implementation of the Hudaydah Agreement. A preliminary compromise was agreed, pending further consultation by the parties with their respective leaders. The RCC Chair expects to reconvene the RCC within the next week, with the aim of finalizing details for redeployments.

Both parties have given a firm commitment to observe and enhance the ceasefire in the interim.