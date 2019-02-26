Norway to provide NOK 150 million in humanitarian support to Yemen

‘The crisis in Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. According to the UN, 80 % of the population will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2019. Norway and other donor countries must provide support to ensure that the people of Yemen are given protection and life-saving assistance. The Government has therefore decided to allocate a further NOK 150 million to the humanitarian efforts in Yemen,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Audun Halvorsen is today representing Norway at the High-Level Pledging Event for Yemen in Geneva, where Norway’s contribution will be announced. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has convened the event to draw attention to the crisis and mobilise increased humanitarian support. Some 3.3 million Yemeni people have been internally displaced as a result of the conflict. According to UN estimates, around 14 million people are in acute need.

‘This is a food crisis and a protection crisis that is having a devastating impact on the people of Yemen. The parties to the conflict must comply with international humanitarian law and ensure that humanitarian actors have safe and unimpeded access to all those in need. The attacks on hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure must stop, and more needs to be done in many other areas to protect civilians, not least against sexual and gender-based violence,’ said Ms Eriksen Søreide.

Earlier this year, the most important parties to the conflict in Yemen agreed on a ceasefire agreement at a meeting in Sweden. UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths is engaged in intensive efforts to ensure that the parties comply with the agreement and start consultations on a political solution to the conflict.

‘Only a negotiated political solution can bring an end to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Norway is supporting the work of the UN Special Envoy,’ said Ms Eriksen Søreide.

The additional funding from Norway that was announced today will be channelled through the UN, the Red Cross Red Crescent movement, and humanitarian civil society organisations that are working with local partners in Yemen. In addition to this funding, Norway is providing support through multilateral channels such as the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (Cerf) and the World Bank.

