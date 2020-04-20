Nine things you need to know about Yemen right now

As Ramadan approaches, people in Yemen, who are stuck in the world’s worst crisis, face the double threat of COVID-19 and having life-saving aid being cut back.

1. The humanitarian situation in Yemen, in its sixth year of conflict, is still the worst in the world.

Some 24 million people, which is 80 per cent of the country’s entire population, require some form of assistance or protection.

