Nine civilians are killed and at least 13 injured in attacks in Hodeidah and Hajjah

Sana’a, 22 February 2019 – Reports from Hodeidah confirmed that on 19 February, 8 civilians were killed and another 10 people injured when an artillery shell landed on Al Azeeb market in the Al Mateenah area to the west of At Tuhayat District. Unconfirmed reports indicate that one woman was killed, and three children injured when a house was hit the following day in At Tawayah in Kushar District in Hajjah Governorate.

“We offer our deepest condolences to all of the families impacted by these tragedies,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.

“These attacks are unconscionable,” said Ms. Grande. “The country is facing the worst food security crisis in the world and yet the killing continues. Parties to the conflict are obliged to do everything possible to protect civilians.”

UN partners confirm that between 1 January and 14 February, fighting has resulted in 271 civilian casualties, including 96 fatalities, across Yemen.

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian, 80 per cent of the entire population, 24.1 million people, requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Ten million people are one step away from famine and starvation and seven million people are malnourished.

On 18 February, the UN and partners launched the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) which seeks US$4.2 billion to assist up to 19 million people, including 12 million people who will receive emergency food assistance every month. This is the largest consolidated humanitarian appeal for Yemen ever launched.

On 26 February, the United Nations and the Governments of Sweden and Switzerland will convene the third High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen to mobilise support for the humanitarian response in Yemen.