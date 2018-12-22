NFDHR turns arid lands into productive green spaces

Adel Ohman- Translated by Ahmed Al-Shami

Yemeni people have historically been closely linked to their lands, with most Yemenis working in agriculture, especially in rural areas.

In most areas of the country, the soil is fertile and arable for agriculture. Crops vary from one region to another.

Tehama region is considered as one of the most fertile and cultivable lands in the country and its productivity increases with nurture.

Al-Qanboor village is one of the villages of Az-Zuhra District in Hodeida Governorate, which owns vast areas of agricultural land. However, the scarcity of rain water and the drought of the wells around many of them to arid lands. For instance, the area of ​​more than (4356 m2 ) which belongs to Ali Ameen, one of the beneficiaries of the distribution of improved agricultural seeds implemented by the National Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Response (NFDHR) within the activities of the project of food security and agriculture funded by Vision Hope International (VHI).

The land is located near the water project, which was rehabilitated by the foundation and provided with a solar pumping system to provide clean drinking water and vegetable crops irrigation to the 96 inhabitants of the village.

when Ameen received the seeds of vegetables, he reclaimed half of the land (about 2,300 square meters), uprooted the trees, settled them, and laid irrigation nets for them from the village water project.

When the media team visited the establishment of Ameen's farm on December 10th, 2018, they found him taking care of his crops and selling radish vegetables and okra to the villagers.

“I was unemployed and I have a family of five children and our living situation was very poor and I always dreamed of reclaiming the land, planting it and selling what I harvest, but the lack of sufficient water prevented me from fulfilling my dream," Said Ameen.

The Foundation carried out a training program on agricultural procedures for the cultivation and care of vegetable crops. The beneficiaries received information on the processing of the land for agriculture, the methods of planting each crop, the procedures of planting, irrigation, harvesting, milling and preparation of municipal fertilizer. And started farming under the supervision of the agricultural promoter.

The land was divided into several small basins (3 by 4 meters), which he used for the cultivation of radish, spinach, and watercress crops, which are really demanded by the population. Other basins were also planted to grow papaya, zucchini, pumpkin and tomato.

Ali Ameen praised the National Development and Humanitarian Response Foundation, which helped him realize his dream and turn his arid land into a productive green oasis.

Ameen confirms that his dream has been realized and he has a daily source of income between 2500-3000 Y.R from the sale of radish, papaya, watercress, spinach and other crops, and the standard of living of his family improved greatly and is eating a healthy food, fresh and free of pesticides.

Ameen plans to expand agriculture, reclaim the remaining part of his land and cultivate new crops such as watermelon, sesame, onions and millet.

For the time being, Ameen has customers who come daily to buy vegetables from his farm. He also does not reject anyone to come to his farm and ask for some vegetables, whether he has money or not !!