06 Feb 2020

NFDHR provides health services in 3 governorates to over 245,000 beneficiaries in 2019

Report
National Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Response
Published on 06 Feb 2020

The National Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Response (NFDHR) provided health services to more than 245,000 beneficiaries throughout 2019 in the governorates of Al Bayda, Hajjah and Al Hudaydah.

According to NFDHR’s Health and Nutrition Program statistics, a total of 245,660 people from displaced and host communities in the targeted areas received free health services. This included 37,449 men, 76,626 women, 66,668 boys and 64,917 girls.

NFDHR implemented 5 health projects during the past year in those governorates thanks to funding from UNICEF, the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) and the World Health Organization (WHO). These projects were mainly aimed at providing primary health care services and strengthening the health system through providing operational support, rehabilitating health facilities and hospitals, and providing incentives for health workers.

Statistics show that NFDHR supported and operated the central hospital of Rada’a and the Al A’rsh Hospital in the past year, which was fully rehabilitated. In addition, NFDHR supported the operation of 41 health facilities and 5 oral rehydration corners in Al Bayda Governorate, with two facilities in each district. NFDHR also rehabilitated, operated, and supported four health facilities in the district of Al-Qanawis in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, as well as providing, operating and supporting two medical clinics to provide health services for the displaced in Khayran Al Muharraq district of Hajjah Governorate

Al Bayda Governorate had the largest share of health and nutrition beneficiaries (196,435) due to the fact that NFDHR carried out 3 projects and targeted health facilities in all its districts. Additionally, 35,542 internally displaced and host community members in Al Hudaydah governorate obtained these services, and two medical clinics are still providing services for the displaced and conflict-affected people in Khayran Al Muharraq district of Hajjah Governorate.

