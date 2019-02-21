NFDHR distributed 335743 food baskets to IDPs and vulnerable host communities during 2018

The National Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Response (NFDHR) distributed more than 335,000 food baskets to IDPs and affected people in Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda and Marib Governorates during the last year 2018.

According to Food Security and Livelihoods Program, the organization distributed 33,5743 to displaced, poor and war-affected households in 21 districts in the targeted governorates, thanks to funding the World Food Program (WFP).

During the last year, the emergency food assistance project benefited 24,1794 people, including 48,359 men, 48,359 women, 70120 boys and 74956 girls.

NFDHR targets,through the emergency food assistance project, 40299 families per month