21 Feb 2019

NFDHR distributed 335743 food baskets to IDPs and vulnerable host communities during 2018

Report
from National Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Response
Published on 20 Feb 2019

The National Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Response (NFDHR) distributed more than 335,000 food baskets to IDPs and affected people in Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda and Marib Governorates during the last year 2018.

According to Food Security and Livelihoods Program, the organization distributed 33,5743 to displaced, poor and war-affected households in 21 districts in the targeted governorates, thanks to funding the World Food Program (WFP).

During the last year, the emergency food assistance project benefited 24,1794 people, including 48,359 men, 48,359 women, 70120 boys and 74956 girls.

NFDHR targets,through the emergency food assistance project, 40299 families per month

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.