NFDHR distributed 1,354,883 food baskets to the displaced and affected communities in 2019

As a part of the activities of the emergency food assistance project implemented by the National Foundation for Development and Humanitarian Response (NFDHR) and mentioning its efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, NFDHR distributed 1,354,883 food baskets to the displaced and affected households during the past year in Al Bayda, Al Jawf, Marib, Ibb, Amran, Hodeida and Hajjah governorates, thanks to the support from the World Food Program (WFP). According to the statistics of the Food Security and livelihoods Program of NFDHR, the Foundation distributed 1,354,883, in which 555,619 of them were vouchers of food received by beneficiaries through traders' network and 799,264 food baskets were provided by the World Food Program and distributed by NFDHR field teams.

Statistics showed a significant increment in the number of targeted households, which was amounted to 126,542 displaced, conflict-affected, and poor households per month, whose individuals were numbered by 885,794, including 173,616 men, 180,702 women, 260,432 boys, and 271,053 girls.

The food basket includes 75 kg of wheat flour, 5 kg of pulses, 8 liters of vegetable oil, 2.5 kg of sugar, and 1 kg of salt.

In order to facilitate the delivery of food assistance to the targeted households with ease, NFDHR has always been keen on developing distribution mechanisms and increasing the number of food distribution points to .288 FDPs in 36 districts, with the aim of facilitating the access of the targeted families to the distribution points, the Foundation also initiated electronic systems to organize the distribution process, address imbalances and avoid duplications, and to ensure that all the targeted households receive their monthly share of food assistance.

With the emergency food assistance project, NFDHR targets 35,036 Households in Al-Jawf Governorate, 27,483 Households in Al-Bayda Governorate, 24,031 in Marib Governorate, 17,670 in Ibb Governorate, 4,234 in Amran Governorate, 10,125 in Hajjah Governorate and 7,963 in Hodeida Governorate.