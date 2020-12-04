News Alert: Hunger in Yemen predicted to surge to record levels

As we near the end of 2020, Yemen is on the brink of a catastrophic food security crisis and has returned to alarming levels of food insecurity. A new Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis released warns that from October to December 2020, 13.5 million people have faced high levels of acute food insecurity despite ongoing humanitarian food assistance. As we look to 2021, the number of people experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity will rise putting them on the path of falling into catastrophic conditions and – without a change of course – possibly famine.

Steve Claborne, Mercy Corps Country Director for Yemen explains:

“The analysis indicates that pockets of famine-like conditions are returning to the Yemeni people for the first time in two years. We expect the number of people experiencing this degree of food insecurity to triple as we enter 2021.

“At the same time, the amount of people facing the emergency phase of food insecurity (Phase 4) is likely to increase from 3.6 million to 5 million people in the beginning of 2021. In this phase, people are extremely vulnerable and will suffer enormously. After nearly six years of conflict, families have little to no reserves left to fall back on and the consequences are likely to be catastrophic. While not meeting the technical definition of a famine, millions will be at risk of dying from hunger.

“Nearly 13.5 million people in Yemen depend on food assistance for their survival. This is projected to increase by at least two million people early next year as families lose employment or purchasing power and have no way to put food on the table. With continuing conflict, rapidly increasing food prices, major declines in humanitarian funding and the threat of punishing new sanctions, the ability to provide any assistance to millions of people portents a catastrophe.”

Last year Mercy Corps reached over 1.1 million people across Yemen and has worked in the country since 2010 by helping those who are food insecure. Our emergency response has been focused on providing food, clean water, supplies and education about diet and sanitation to families that have no access to food or clean water. Additionally, we’re providing programming for farmers and young people so they can build stronger livelihoods. Our work ensures that people can take care of their most urgent needs today while improving their livelihoods for tomorrow.