Newly IDP Got (NFIs) : Success Story

Saeed Mohsen Fahas, a 47-year-old married, used to live happily with his five children. He was living in a convenient home before the con- flict started as a shepherd who tended and reared sheep. The cries of his little children enforced him to flee to Al-Sarahat IDPs’ Hosting Site in Al Maton District-Al Jawf Gov, seeking a refuge for his scared children.

Saeed, as a newly IDP, found a shelter that lacks the minimum life needs, where they had only a pan to cook in; whereas, there were no blankets to cover them in winter`s season, only cartons could cover their chilly bodies.

However, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), has distributed non-food-items (NFIs) to Saeed and his family (mattresses, blankets, bed-sheets, pillows, dishes and integrated kitchenware). "I am glad and grateful that I have house stuff, thank you BFD and YHF" Saeed said.