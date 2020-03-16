New UNDP Yemen project aims to empower community to build peace, resolve local issues and enhance social cohesion

16 March 2020 – Sana’a, Yemen: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Yemen announced the beginning of a new project to strengthen the resilience of Yemeni communities. With a particular focus on the governorates of Aden and Lahj, the project entitled Enhancing the Community Resilience by Improving Subsistence Livelihoods and Human Security Project is generously funded by the Government of Japan.

The Project aims to strengthen Yemeni community resilience by increasing socio-economic opportunities, improving service delivery and strengthening community-based protection. UNDP, through our implementing partners, will support 520 beneficiaries from Aden and Lahj – the majority of whom will be women and youth who have directly affected by Yemen’s conflict.

The new project will work to improve economic empowerment of youth and women who are at-risk due to ongoing conflict and war in Yemen’s southern governorates. It is expected that the benefits of economic empowerment will be able to help prevent violent extremism.

“This project will be critical in supporting local-level engagement of community leaders, Village Cooperative Councils, farmers and fisheries association and informal and formal actors to identify community priorities and implement locally owned recovery efforts that target local drivers of conflict,” said Surayo Buzurukova, UNDP Yemen’s Team Leader for the Governance and Rule of Law Unit.

The Japanese funding will help UNDP target the most vulnerable individuals in Aden and Lahj and will assist in facilitating a closer engagement between the communities and their local authorities. The project’s main components include: (a) providing emergency employment; (b) developing community-based protection mechanisms with a focus on women and youth; (c) enhancing income-generating opportunities; and, (d) building individual business management skills.

“I would like to thank the Government of Japan for their continued engagement and invaluable support. This contribution will help the Yemen communities better cope with the effects of the ongoing conflict and will enable those whose livelihoods were severely disrupted to recover and secure a sustainable daily living,” added Buzurukova.

This project will contribute to SDGs 1, 5, 8 and 16.

About the United Nations Development Programme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is a United Nations agency that advocates for change and connects countries to knowledge, experience and resources to help people build a better life. We provide expert advice, training and grants support to developing countries, with increasing emphasis on assistance to the least developed countries.

UNDP in Yemen aims to restore livelihoods, social cohesion, and security, reflecting minimum conditions necessary for resilience while focusing at the community level. Our priorities for Yemen include: (a) supporting a peaceful solution; (b) economic recovery; (c) restoring basic services; (d) preparing Yemen to transition from humanitarian action to development; and (e) empowerment of vulnerable groups. Read more at www.ye.undp.org

For more information, please contact: