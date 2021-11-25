New Internal Displacement - Alabr, Hadramaut Governorate October- November 2021, 24 November 2021

Introduction

Al Abr District is one of Hadramaut Governorate districts. It is located in the east of Hadramout. I t has a population of about 6000. Currently, the district hosts thousands of IDPs. There are (3401) households with (19659) individuals. Over the period Oct. and Nov. 2021, the district received hundreds of displaced households that come from different governorates. (211) with (1899) individuals arrived the district over Oct. and Nov. 2021. They arrived from Marib, Shabowah and Albayda. This report shows the number of displaced persons and their needs in the new sites.