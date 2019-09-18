New funding from Kuwait will help meet urgent needs for children in Yemen – UNICEF

AMMAN, 17 September 2019– UNICEF welcomes the latest contribution of USD20 million from the State of Kuwait to UNICEF’s emergency programmes for children in Yemen.

The State of Kuwait has contributed over USD230 million to UNICEF’s work since 2010, becoming one of UNICEF’s largest donors for children’s programmes in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Due to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, over 12 million children now require humanitarian assistance. This unconditional contribution from Kuwait will allow UNICEF to reach the most vulnerable children in dire need of education, water and sanitation, nutrition, protection and prevention against cholera/acute watery diarrhoea.

