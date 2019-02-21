21 Feb 2019

Nationwide measles and rubella immunization campaign reaches 11.6 million children in Yemen

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 21 Feb 2019 View Original
© Photo: Muneerah Al Mahdli/WHO
Getting children immunized against life-threatening disease is fundamental to protecting their lives. A child in one of Sana'a's schools welcomes her vaccine with a smile.
© Photo: Muneerah Al Mahdli/WHO

21 February 2019 – In collaboration with local health authorities, WHO and UNICEF have concluded a nationwide measles and rubella vaccination campaign in Yemen reaching more than 11.6 million children aged 6 months–16 years across the country. This represents 90% of all children targeted.

WHO, with the support of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, contributed to the campaign through the provision of vaccines, fuel, training, deployment of health workers and supervisors, as well as raising awareness among communities about ways to protect themselves against these diseases.

Dhamar, Mareb and Sana’a governorates have reported over 100% coverage due to a large number of internally displaced persons coming from other governorates. The campaign continued for an additional 3 days in districts where low coverage was reported.

Despite the challenging conditions, WHO teams and health workers were able to reach high-risk areas, IDP camps and marginalized communities with awareness-raising activities and vaccination.

