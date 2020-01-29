29 Jan 2020

Narrowing the gender gap in Yemen: A gender analysis

Report
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 29 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (618.72 KB)

Executive Summary

The IRC in Yemen conducted its first gender analysis with a programmatic focus in July-August, 2019. The findings have implications for IRC programs across a number of sectors. In total, 465 participants were consulted in 7 governorates and the findings reveal the “big picture” gender-related data trends in IRC’s areas of operation, with a focus on the following sectors: health, WASH, food security, multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) and NFI distributions, education and protection. The gender analysis was overseen by the Gender Equality Manager, Nuria Shuja Al-deen, with technical support from the East Africa Gender Advisor, Emmy Moorhouse, Senior Program Coordinator, Geneviève Gauthier and sector leads. Gender Equality Officers, Nessreen Hasan led the data collection efforts in Sana’a; and Rula Raed, led the activities in Aden, Abyan, Al Dhale’e and Lahj.

