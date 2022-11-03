Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment Report In Al Wasat Sub-District of Abs District, Hajjah Governorate (September 2022)

1 Executive Summary

This Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) was conducted in Al Wasat sub-district of Abs district in Hajjah governorate with the main objective to provide evidence-based information about the humanitarian gaps and needs for the IDPs in Al Wasat sub-district after the heavy rainfalls and floods that struck the governorate of Hajjah along with relevant recommendations for designing the appropriate interventions.

This MSNA reached a total of 255 IDPs’ households and 7 key informants who were interviewed to provide a comprehensive understanding of multi-sectoral needs in Al Wasat sub-district. A random sampling of households was asked questions through a household survey mainly covering five sectors – food security, livelihoods, WASH, shelter, and education. On top of that the survey included multisectoral questions about household demographics and movement intentions.

The findings of the MSNA are disaggregated across the different humanitarian sectors mentioned above and their sub-categories. Households were selected through a random sampling method to ensure that findings are representative at a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error at the population group.

The main findings and gaps for each vulnerable sector are described below:

• Food Security: The findings revealed that 48% of the IDPs at Al Wasat sub-district rely on the humanitarian assistance provided by NGOs / INGOs as main source of food compared to preflooding (before June 2022). The majority of the respondents (76%) are falling into the poor Food Consumption Score (FCS) category, 18% are in the borderline, and only 6% have acceptable FCS as they are adopting high coping mechanisms while the others are with low coping mechanism. The consumption-based reduced Coping Strategies Index (rCSI) is high with a result of 28.8. The results showed that all surveyed HHs are coping with food shortages using at least two of the five coping strategies. For the Households Hunger Scale, the results show that 25% of the HHs have experienced severe hunger and 65% have suffered moderate hunger within the household due to the floods that led to losing their food resources.

• Livelihoods: 39% of the interviewed IDPs HHs have no income at all and they are forced to adopt harsh coping mechanisms such as sending their children (under 15 years old) to work as casual labors to contribute to household’s income. For the HHs who have a sort of income resources, 62% of them reported experiencing damages to their income resources due to the floods and landslides and 11% of them have their income resources fully damaged or lost.

❖ Gaps in Food Security and Livelihoods:

o 48% of HHs have lost their resources of food after the floods.

o 76% of HHs are falling under the poor category of food consumption level.

o 87% of HHs are adapting harsh coping strategies to compensate for food reduction.

o 90% are experiencing moderate to severe hunger in the household.

o 39% of HHs with no sources of income.

o 62% of HHs have their income resources affected/damaged by the floods.

o 96% of HHs have no alternatives for their lost income resources.

• WASH: The WASH situation at the household level is very severe and tragic. Access to safe water by the households is limited where 43% of the HHs are fetching water from unprotected wells, while the remaining 57% used to fetch water from protected sources such as water trucks and protected wells, 55% of them reported that, the used protected water resources were affected by the floods that polluted water resources by foreign materials due to the mudslides that resulted in poor quality of the drinking water, in which 81% of HHs confirmed that the water had a bad taste of the water after the floods and 53% reported that the water they used to fetch from protected sources are unclean and not potable anymore. Access to hygiene and sanitation situation are also having significant gaps and needs to be addressed, where 31% of surveyed IDPs are without latrines and defecate in open and remote areas or behind the bushes, while 41% use public latrines connected to a septic tank and 26% use family latrines with septic tanks. However, for those who have access to latrines, 44% of them stated that the floods have affected or damaged the latrines they have to use before the flooding.

❖ Gaps in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene:

o 45% of HHs are relaying on unprotected water sources for drinking.

o 55% of protected water sources have been damaged by floods.

o 79% of protected water wells have been contaminated due to floods and mudslides.

o 53% of HHs feel that the water is not potable anymore because of the floods.

o 99.2% of HHs do not treat their drinking water.

o 31% of HHs defecate in open areas.

o No handwashing facilities are available in the IDPs camps of Al Wasat sub-district.

o 93% of solid wastes are disposed of in open areas without applying any kind of treatment.

• Shelter and NFI: Heavy rains and floods had a devastating impact on the IDPs shelters, the strong wind destroyed or overthrew IDPs shelters, especially for those located in high places, on the other hand, for IDPs who live close to torrent streams their shelters were overflown by floods, which destroyed the shelters and took their belongings leaving them in their tragedy alone. All of the surveyed HHs are living in tents, and all of them reported that their shelter had been affected by the heavy rains and floods. Only 7% of HHs said that before floods, their shelters were in a bad condition and needs major repairs, and 71% of them indicated that their shelters were in medium condition, but it needs some repair and restoration work. While after floods, 18% of HHs stated that their shelters are completely destroyed and need rebuilding, and 71% of them reported that their shelters are in a bad condition and need major repairs. Results clearly reveal that IDPs are in extreme need of urgent intervention in shelters either rehabilitating the partially damaged shelters or rebuilding the ones that were destroyed. Also, 54% of HHs stated that their current shelters don’t fulfil their needs at all, while 96% of respondents didn’t have privacy in their shelters, and 50% of interviewees responded that they feel unsafe in the shelter. As for NFIs 49% of HHs don’t have any NFIs at all, while 51% of them have only few NFIs in which they are in a miserable condition where the last time they received NFIs was a long time ago.

Gaps in Shelter and NFIs:

o 71% of shelters have been damaged by the floods and are in need of major repairs.

o 18% of shelters have been completely destroyed by the floods and need to be rebuilt.

o 54% of current shelters are not fulfilling the households’ minimum needs.

o 96% of HHs believe their shelters don’t provide needed privacy.

o 50% of HHs don’t feel safe in their shelters.

o 49% of HHs don’t have any kind of NFIs.

o All surveyed HHs (100%) are in need of sleeping sheets then come the kitchen kits and blankets.

• Education: More than half of HHs (51%), stated that they do not have children enrolled in school, while 49% of HHs stated that they do, with 33% of those who have enrolled in school, flooding hindered their ability to attend school. In terms of reasons behind children dropping out of school 90% of HHs expressed they cannot afford the schools’ fees, while 79% of them cannot provide their children with the necessary stationery and other stuff for studying such as backpacks, uniforms, pens, notebooks and books, while 48% of them stated that they withdrew their children from schools as they need them to work to support the family. Finally, to enhance the educational environment and encourage children to enroll in schools, 78% of respondents ask for school meals for students to encourage them to study, while 77% indicated that financial support for teachers and psychological support for students is critical to enhance education environment, 72% demand providing school stationery for students (notebooks - books - back bags - uniforms...etc.), and 37% of survey participants demand the establishment of temporary learning classrooms as secondary solution.

❖ Gaps in Education:

o 33% of children have missed school due to the floods., where the torrent streams have blocked the roads to schools.

o 90% of children have dropped out of school due to inability to pay school fees.

o 48% of children have dropped out of school to work as casual labors to support their vulnerable families.