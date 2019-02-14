14 Feb 2019

MSF opens new emergency room in Ad Dahi hospital

Report
from Médecins Sans Frontières
Published on 14 Feb 2019 View Original

In December 2018, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) opened a new emergency room in the Ad Dahi district hospital, which lies around 50 kilometres from the city of Hodeidah. The district strategically lies on the main road to Sanaa, and is surrounded by other districts where people have been severely affected by the ongoing conflict in this part of Yemen.

Fighting in, and around, the port of Hodeidah, and in the neighbouring governorates of Taiz, Hajjah and Amran has also caused many people to flee. Ad Dahi district currently hosts more than 3,600 displaced people, making the new emergency room even more needed in an area that is struggling to cope with the direct and indirect consequences of the war in Yemen.

Omar Abdullah Hager is the patriarch of a family of 49, spread across four generations. The 100-year old was our first patient in at our newly-opened emergency room, having recently arrived from the town of Midman, 25 kilometres away, accompanied by his daughter Eman.

Omar and his family were able to afford the cost of transportation to the hospital, but many others can’t, due to the rising fuel costs, high unemployment rates, and the collapse of the local currency.

If it weren’t for Ad Dahi hospital, Omar would have had to travel to Hodeidah, up to 1.5 hours away but closer to the frontline.

Eman says that they heard from the local council about the opening of the new emergency room, and waited at home for two days before they brought Omar in, having suffered from a stroke.

Eman herself is a volunteer at one of Midman’s health units, and understands well the difficulties people have to access health care in this part of Yemen.

“People in this area are very poor, and it will make a huge difference for them to be able to seek medical treatment in the district, and not have to travel too far,” she says. “Eventually, you can even serve other nearby districts too.”

The health system in Hodeidah, shattered by the ongoing war and blockade, has been unable to cope with the medical needs of people living in the districts outside Hodeidah city, particularly since the beginning of the battle for Hodeidah city and its port.

Our current project in Ad Dahi consists of an emergency room unit in the hospital, with the view of establishing a surgical room, an intensive care unit, and an in-patient department. MSF teams are working to finalise the renovation of the hospital to be fully operational very soon.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.