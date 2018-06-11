MSF Cholera Treatment Centre attacked in Abs Yemen

Monday, June 11, 2018 — At approximately 5:40 am on Monday 11 June, an airstrike hit a newly constructed MSF cholera treatment centre (CTC) in Abs, Yemen. The facility was empty at the time because it had not yet received any cholera patients. No staff or patients were injured or killed. The CTC is located about one kilometer from the MSF-supported Abs Rural Hospital, a 147-bed hospital that serves a population of more than 1 million people. Markings on the roof of the compound clearly identified the CTC as a healthcare facility. The airstrike has now rendered the CTC non-functional. MSF has temporarily frozen its activities in Abs until the safety of its staff and patients is guaranteed, in line with security protocol.

João Martins, MSF´s Head of Mission in Yemen said: "This morning´s attack on an MSF cholera treatment centre (CTC) by the Saudi and Emirati-led coalition (SELC) shows complete disrespect for medical facilities and patients. Whether intentional or a result of negligence, it is totally unacceptable. The compound was clearly marked as a health facility and its coordinates were shared with the SELC. With only half of health facilities in Yemen fully functional, nearly 10 million people in acute need, and an anticipated outbreak of cholera, the CTC had been built to save lives. MSF has temporarily frozen its activities in Abs until the safety of its staff and patients is guaranteed."

