“The Most Magnificent Day of My Life Is The Day I Became A Mother”

Masroh, Khayran Al Muharraq District, Hajjah Gov, Yemen - After fifteen years of marriage and expecting a baby, a 35-year-old woman, (Zahra Mohammed Faraj) became a mother. "Becoming a mother and having a family was always a dream of mine, I never expected it to happen in these circumstances, especially while coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is spreading everywhere, " Zahra said.

Yes, Zahra had primary infertility for 15 years, yet she got pregnant, and when she went into labor in her 39 weeks, she was admitted to Al Shaheed Yassen Wathab Hospital by her husband. As known, Masroh Sub-district is a hard-to-reach area, where it takes two hours to reach the nearest hospital by car. "Because of the rough road and the long distance from our home to the hospital, I fainted, and when I woke up, I heard a child crying, it was my daughter. At that time, I couldn't be happier." The Mother (Zahra) said.

Zahra arrived at the hospital suffering from watery vaginal discharge with no other symptoms. The doctor and midwives took care of her, where she received good treatment, and the cesarean section was done smoothly with no complications.

During the surgery, the doctor noticed that the umbilical cord is wrapped three laps around the fetus`s neck and once around the belly which puts its life in jeopardy. Luckily, the doctor was able to handle the situation, and the birth took place successfully. Her health status was stable with good vital signs, and her 3kg-baby was admitted to nursery. "Provided my wife gave birth at home, she would have endangered her life and the baby's life. Fortunately, she gave birth at a hospital, where BFD and UNFPA are there to help." Zahra's Husband said. Furthermore, preventive measures are taken against coronavirus every day at Al Shaheed Yassen Wathab Hospital to protect the staff as well as beneficiaries’ lives. "I rest assured that my baby is in a safe place because preventive measures are taken by BFD and UNFPA to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the hospital by sanitizing surfaces, rooms, beds, and medical equipment with a view to protecting health workers and beneficiaries." Zahra expressed her feeling. She ended saying, “The happiness I felt when I was holding my baby for the first time is beyond words. I thank God that I delivered my first baby at such a hospital, where the hospital staff was giving proper medical care to my baby and me."