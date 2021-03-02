Morocco Announces Financial Contribution to Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen

HM King Mohammed VI has ordered to grant a donation of one million dollars for the benefit of the Yemeni people, as a contribution of the Kingdom of Morocco to international solidarity efforts to aid this country, announced, on Monday in Rabat, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita.

Speaking at a high-level meeting on the Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen, Bourita noted that the Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of HM the King, has always insisted on the need to give higher importance to the humanitarian dimension, given its vital role for Yemeni civilians and that the humanitarian crisis in this country can only be resolved through a comprehensive and lasting political solution that preserves the unity and sovereignty of Yemen, according to the references in force, notably the Security Council resolutions, in particular resolution 2216.

The minister warned that the absence of any horizon for the crisis and the policy of the fait accompli would inevitably worsen the humanitarian situation in this country, hit by an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, the most serious in the world given the frightening numbers of displaced persons and people in need of food and medicine and which calls on the international community to mobilize itself to help Yemenis live in peace, security and stability.

Bourita noted the urgent need to avoid the starvation that threatens some 16 million Yemenis this year, with forecasts according to which another 22 million Yemenis will need humanitarian aid, that is 75% of the population of this country, in a context of intense war, noting that this situation requires a large surge of international solidarity which does not stop at specific countries providing and continuing to provide generous aid which has so far made it possible to avoid the worst

In this regard, he reiterated Morocco's support for the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths and for his continuous efforts to reach an agreement on the joint declaration providing for a global ceasefire and the resumption of political talks as soon as possible, in addition to humanitarian initiatives to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people following the conflict, expressing the support of the Kingdom of Morocco for the new Yemeni government.

Bourita also praised the role of the United Nations agencies in the transfer of humanitarian aid to the brotherly Yemeni people and called for providing them with the appropriate conditions for conducting their actions, noting that this relief aid has enabled these agencies to alleviate the effects of famine and diseases that threaten the Yemeni people.

MAP 01 March 2021