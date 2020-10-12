More than half a million beneficiaries - CSSW and WFP fight malnutrition of children and women in 21 Yemen’s districts

Yemenis struggle for their survival, as the health situation in Yemen is on the verge of collapse as nearly 2.2 million Yemeni children suffer from acute malnutrition, due to food shortages and wrong home feeding practices.

As the living conditions of Yemenis became difficult with the war that has been going on for years, access to health care is limited. CSSW, in partnership with WFP, rapidly responded to tackling some of the devastating effects of the ongoing conflict.

Such response is effected by addressing the following cases: Cases of moderate acute malnutrition for under-5-year children, and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers with moderate acute malnutrition.

These measures are consistent with the project tackling acute malnutrition and provision of preventive food for the most vulnerable groups including under-5-year children, pregnant and lactating women and wrong home feeding practices.

Direct interventions and support

In a press statement, Dr. Abdulwase Alwasai, Secretary General of CSSW, said, "During the period January - June 2020, the Project contributed to treating under-5-year children with cases of moderate acute malnutrition, and pregnant and lactating mothers with moderate acute malnutrition.

In this connection, the services provide included the following:

Therapeutic feeding for children between 6-59 months with moderate acute malnutrition.

Preventive and curative treatment for pregnant and lactating mothers

Preventive food for children between 6-24 months.

Educational and awareness sessions.

Counseling sessions.

Educational home visits to families.

Distribution of literature materials to raise awareness level of the target groups.

**21 districts in 3 Governorates **

Dr. Alwasea indicated that mobile clinics in twenty-one districts distributed over three Yemeni governorates are as follows. In Taiz, the districts are: Alqaherah, Alwazeyya, Jabal Habashi, Mashraa & Hadnan, Almisrakh, and Almawasit.

In Lahj governorate, the following districts: Almelah, Almusaimeer, Almadariba Walara, Radfan, Almaqatirah, Al-Had, Tor Albaha, and Habeel Jabr.

In Marib governorate, the following districts: Marib Almadina, Marib Alwadi, Raghwan, Majzar, Sirwah, Hareeb, and Madghal.

575,994 Beneficiaries

The categories of beneficiaries were as follows:

16,829 children between 6-59 months of age with severe acute malnutrition benefited from therapeutic feeding services in cooperation with health offices and UNICEF.

87,100 children between 6-59 months with moderate acute malnutrition benefited from therapeutic feeding services.

82,485 pregnant and breastfeeding women benefited from services rendered for their cases.

109,067 children between the ages of 6 and 24 months benefited from preventive food.

Moreover, the project conducted the following tasks: Educational and awareness sessions for 64,518 women, counseling sessions on infant and young child feeding for 29,956 women, 10,959 people benefited from the home awareness visits, and 175,080 people benefited from the educational literature materials.

Dr. Alwasai emphasized that, thanks to the subject project, CSSW, in partnership with WFP, succeeded in rendering the following services which included necessary treatments for malnutrition cases for under-5-year children, and improved nutritional status of pregnant and breastfeeding mothers in a country with a nation that have had enough of suffering and should not be left alone, according to the United Nations.