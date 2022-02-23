More than 4 million Yemenis benefit from medical distribution

ADEN, YEMEN, February 9, 2022 — Baitulmaal, a Dallas-based international humanitarian nonprofit, recently completed the distribution of medications and supplies to 49 health centers serving 4,454,177 Yemenis.

This distribution, part of a shipment valued at $4.6 million, targeted hospitals, primary care centers, trauma units and pharmacies in four governorates across Yemen. The health kits provide life-saving pharmaceuticals and essential medical, surgical, orthopedic, personal care, airway, and IV therapy kits to support the health and well-being of patients in Yemen, according to Elizabeth Sohail, program manager at Baitulmaal.

“Some of these health facilities had to close their doors because they did not have the necessary equipment and supplies to keep doctors and patients safe,” Sohail said. “With these health kits, Yemenis in search of healthcare won’t be turned away in their time of need.”

Considered the worst humanitarian crisis today, Yemen is poised to be the poorest nation in the world this year, according to the UN. An estimated 24 million people out of a population of 29 million are in need of healthcare support, but less than half of Yemen’s healthcare facilities are operational.

Since 2018, Baitulmaal donors have enabled millions of dollars in medication and healthcare supplies to reach vulnerable Yemenis. Donors have also funded two solar powered deep water wells as well as emergency distributions of food, hygiene kits, and winter supplies. If you would like to learn more about or contribute to Baitulmaal’s efforts in Yemen, please visit their website at Baitulmaal.org.

Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian nonprofit that provides life-saving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the charity has offices and representatives in: Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Nairobi, Kenya; Mogadishu, Somalia; Amman and Al Ramtha, Jordan; and Karachi, Pakistan.