More than 20,000 children in Yemen facing hunger and starvation in 2021, warns Save the Children

Sana’a - 03 December—Save the Children is alarmed and deeply concerned by the new UN report [1] on food insecurity in Yemen, revealing that 16.2 million people in the country are facing high levels of acute food shortages early next year. This includes 7.35 million children, with an estimated 21,338 children at risk of falling into famine.

Xavier Joubert, Save the Children’s country director in Yemen, said,

“These numbers leave no room for doubt that children are dying of hunger in Yemen and it will be even worse next year. More than two million children under five do not have enough food to eat, with over 2,200 on the brink of starving to death. This is a catastrophe that should set off alarm bells around the world. We cannot let an entire generation of children die because they don’t have enough food to eat.

“For more than five years, children in Yemen have died because of conflict, disease and extreme hunger. Malnourished babies are getting the worst possible start to life, and fewer and fewer people are able to afford a basic meal.

Save the Children calls on parties to the conflict to agree on a settlement to the war, and for humanitarian organisations to be allowed unhindered and safe access to those in need. Without an end to the conflict, death and starvation will continue to kill more and more children every day.”

[1] http://www.ipcinfo.org/fileadmin/user_upload/ipcinfo/docs/IPC_Yemen_Acute_Food_Insecurity_2020Oct2021June_Snapshot.pdf