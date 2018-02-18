Monthly Market Monitoring Bulletin (January 2018)

Key Highlights

Globally: The FAO Food Price Index* (FFPI) averaged 169.5 points in January 2018, nearly unchanged from December 2017 but almost 3 percent below the corresponding period last year. The FAO Cereal Price Index averaged 156.2 points in January, up almost 2.5 percent (4 points) from December and 6.3 percent from January 2017. The benchmark US wheat (No.2 Hard Red Winter, f.o.b.) increased slightly in December2017, averaging USD 220 per ton, 3 percent up from the previous month and 16 percent higher than in November 2016 (FPMA - FAO Dec. 2017).

Exchange Rate: In January, exchange rate of the Yemeni Riyal against US dollar witnessed an unprecedented volatility in most of the targeted governorates especially the first two weeks in January. Governorates monitoring data in mid-January (before the Saudi deposit) showed wide variation. The highest un-official exchange rate reached 520 YR/USD in Aden, Ad dalea and Hodeidah and ranged between 506YR/USD and 512 YR/USD in Shabwah and Sana’a city respectively. Saudi Arabia deposited USD 2 Billion to the Central Bank in mid-January, which has contributed for the Yemeni Riyal to recover gradually from the free fall against the foreign currencies in the parallel market. Across the 13-targeted governorates, the overall monthly average recorded in January 2018 was 464YR/USD by an increase of 5% compared to the previous month (December 2017) and an increase of 115% compared to the pre-crises period of its value against the U.S. dollar and soaring prices have put some basic commodities too expensive for many Yemenis.

Imported food commodities: Nationally, the monthly average price of all monitored imported key commodities continued soaring. It increased across the 13-targeted governorates, recording 12.3% increase for wheat grains, 7% for wheat flour, 5.8% for cooking oil, 5.1% for sugar and 7.3% for beans. Comparing prices with January 2017, the prices increased significantly. Rice had recorded the highest price increase by 53% followed by 43% for wheat grains, 26% for wheat flour and 21% and 11% for cooking oil and sugar respectively.

Locally produced Cereals: At national level, all locally produced cereals products showed an increased price trends ranging between 1.55% for sorghum, 6.86% for barley and 8.27% for maize. However, overall national prices are still much higher than the pre-crisis prices by 97.89% for Barley, by 64% for Maize, and by above 50 % for Sorghum and Millet. Despite the seasonal strong waves of frost in the highlands, vegetable production in the low lands, coastal areas and those produced in greenhouses have compensated the shortages in the local markets.

Fuel Commodities: The prices of Fuel commodities started stabilizing in January apart from Aden and Abyan Governorates where the prices went up significantly for both Diesel and Petrol. Shortages of diesel and petrol were reported in Aden, Abyan and Taiz. Comparing January prices to the corresponding month (January 2017), the national average increased by 73% for diesel, 33% for petrol and by 7% for cooking gas. The fuel prices volatility in both parallel and formal market channels has a knockon effect on the availability of commodities due to increased cost of transportation.