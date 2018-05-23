Monthly Market Monitoring Bulletin (April 2018)

Key report highlights:

Globally: The FAO Food Price Index* (FFPI) averaged 173.5 points in April 2018, nearly unchanged from March but up 2.7 percent from the corresponding period last year. The FAO Cereal Price Index averaged 168.5 points in April, 1.7 percent (2.8 points) higher than in March and some 15.4 percent above its value in April 2017. The benchmark US wheat (No.2 Hard Red Winter, f.o.b.) averaging USD 246 per ton, 12 percent higher than three months earlier and 24 percent up from March 2017. (FPMA - FAO April. 2017)

Exchange Rate: At the time of reporting, Governorates monitoring data showed variation in the un-official exchange rate of the Yemeni Riyal against US dollar across the 13-targeted governorates. The exchange rate ranged between 482 in Al Baidha and 495 YR/USD in Abyan. Compared to the previous month, the rate remained stable, where the overall average rate recorded in April 2018 was 487 YR/USD, with an increase of 127% compared to the pre-crises period (February 2015) of its value (215YR/USD) against the U.S dollar

Imported food commodities: Nationally, the monthly average retail prices of almost all monitored imported basic food commodities continued with increasing price trend. Price of 1 kg wheat grains had the highest increase of 2.7% followed by vegetable cooking oil (average price of both imported and locally processed ) by 2.5% and by 1.6% for rice (average price of both Basmati and Non-Basmati) compared to March prices. Comparing the current prices with the corresponding month last year (April 2017), the prices have increased significantly. Wheat grains recorded the highest price increase by 45% followed by 41% for rice, 27% for cooking oil by 25% for wheat flour and 10% for sugar.

Locally produced Crops: Nationally, the local cereal variety prices followed the same price trends of the previous month (March 2018). Barley had the highest price increase per Kg by 8.4%, above 4% for sorghum and millet, and 1.4% for Maize. Compared with the corresponding month last year (April 2017), the prices increased by 33% for sorghum, by 32% for millet, by 30% for barley and by 25% for Maize. The overall national average prices are much higher than the pre-crisis prices by above 120% for Barley, and by above 72% for Maize, Sorghum and Millet. Compared to the previous month, vegetables, in particular tomatoes has continued showing a significant increase in April across the 13-targeted governorates. The highest increase recorded equally in Hodeida and Ad-Dale by 100 % followed by Al Baidha, Hajjah and Ibb markets.

Food and Non-food Supply and Availability: At the time of reporting, and compared to other governorates, Hadramout witnessed a better situation in the availability of all food and non-food monitored commodities in the local markets. Similarly, and except imported cereals, the monitored markets in Sana'a City had availability of all other food and non-food commodities. Compared to the previous period, Shabwah had some improvement in the availability of basic food, fish and non-food commodities. Ad-Dalea and Al Baidha still witnessed the scarcity of the supply of the most food commodities, including imported wheat grains, wheat flour and powdered milk; in addition to the local and imported cereals. All types of fuel were reported scared in most of the targeted governorates in particular, the cooking gas disappeared even from the parallel markets in the main cities of the Northern governorates. Seasonality, demand vs supply and security issues are the dominant factors that is controlling the supply and availability of the common monitored fish types. Among all others, Sana'a City, Hadramout, Shabwah and Abyan showed the only governorates that have availability of all monitored types of fish

Fuel Commodities: The national average price of both Diesel and Petrol decreased slightly between 3 and 5% respectively compared to March. This was mainly due to improved availability of both in the official petrol stations. For the third consecutive month, the gas crisis continues, since the official stations are still not supplying the local market. It even disappeared in the parallel market in Sana'a City and Dhamar. The Sanaa City markets are supplied right now through the community leaders in the neighborhoods at the price of 3000 YR for gas Cylinder weighting 11 kg instead of 18-20 kg. Long queues are still being witnessed in the main cities of Sana'a, Dhamar, Ibb, Hajjah and Hodeidah.

Food Imports: During the period (January- March 2018), an estimated (1,101,693 MT) of various food items (wheat grains, wheat flour, sugar, rice, milk and cooking oil) were imported into the country through the various seaports (Aden, Al Hodeidah, Al Salif and Al Mukalla). Out of which (684,658 MT) wheat grains, (34,608 MT) wheat flour, (100,347 MT) Rice, (225,206 MT) Sugar, (42,879 MT) Cooking Oil and (13,995 MT) Milk products. The available importation data indicate that the proportion of food imports through Hodeidah and Assalief seaports has declined to 52% (a drop of 11%) compared to period between Jan-Oct 2017. The reduction is because of restriction in offloading certain food commodities imposed on the two ports since November 2017, which is yet to be fully lifted. For instance, since January, there was zero imports of cooking oil and milk products through the two ports.