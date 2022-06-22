Mobile clinics bring improved access to health services in Yemen

In partnership with the government of Japan, UNOPS is helping to enhance access to healthcare services in Aden and southern governorates in Yemen.

Years of conflict combined with effects from the global pandemic, have led to limited access to essential healthcare services, leaving communities across the country vulnerable.

To increase access to essential and lifesaving services, UNOPS delivered eight mobile health clinics to the Ministry of Public Health and Population in Aden thanks to funding from the government of Japan.

The mobile clinics will support the provision of essential services, including urgent COVID-19 response efforts, and are expected to reach some 50,000 people.

“The mobile clinics will provide a big service to the Yemeni people in the areas where healthcare services are not available. The mobile clinics could be considered mini-hospitals,'' said Dr. Ahmed Al-Kamal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Health and Population.

In addition, UNOPS provided training to health workers on mobile clinic maintenance and operations.