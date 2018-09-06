MMC East Africa & Yemen, Monthly Trends Analysis - July 2018

The following trends analysis is put together on the basis of available secondary data at the time of publication. It is representative of the available information and therefore indicative of mixed migratory trends in East Africa & Yemen.

Previously known as the Regional Mixed Migration Secretariat (RMMS), the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC) is a leading source for independent and high quality data, information, research and analysis on mixed migration. The MMC was established in February 2018. It brings together various existing regional initiatives – hosted or led by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) – engaged in data collection, research, analysis and policy development on mixed migration issues into a new global network of mixed migration expertise.

The Mixed Migration Centre - East Africa & Yemen, provides quality mixed migration-related information for policy, programming and advocacy from a regional perspective. Our core countries of focus are Yemen, Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Somalia.