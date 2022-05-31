Mines and UXOs in Populated Areas Are Passive, Indiscriminate Killers

By Chiara Torelli

Over the past week, AOAV has recorded nine incidents of explosive violence in Yemen, as reported in English-language news sources, and 57 civilian casualties. 55% (5) of those incidents have involved mines, and mines caused 21% of civilian casualties of explosive violence in Yemen this past week. 7% (4) of civilian casualties of explosive violence in Yemen this week were caused by a UXO explosion.

In 2022, AOAV has recorded 62 civilian casualties of mines and UXOs in Yemen – 92% of civilian casualties of mines and UXOs recorded by AOAV in Yemen in 2022 consequently occurred in the last week. At least eight of the civilian casualties of mines and UXOs in Yemen recorded in 2022 have been reported as children.