Millions of Lives Must Be Saved in Yemen

COVID-19 is spreading through Yemen.

People with severe symptoms, like high fevers and distressed breathing, have been turned away from health facilities that are either full or unable to provide safe treatment. This is happening in a country that is already the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Over five years of conflict have killed thousands of civilians including children, displaced millions, destroyed livelihoods, decimated the economy, brought the health system to its knees and pushed millions to the brink of famine. Eighty per cent of Yemen’s population need humanitarian assistance and protection. But now the coronavirus is introducing a new set of horrors and profound risks.

