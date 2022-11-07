Migrant Response Plan for the Horn of Africa and Yemen 2022

IOM VISION

The Migrant Response Plan (MRP) for the Horn of Africa and Yemen includes urgent life-saving humanitarian and protection interventions to improve safe and dignified access to basic services for migrants and transit, host, and return communities while ensuring medium- to long-term actions aimed at addressing the drivers of migration. Within the broader inter-agency framework developed by IOM in coordination with 40 regional and country-level non-governmental and intergovernmental partners, IOM will support governments and other partners by strengthening their capacities for better migration management and providing sustainable socioeconomic infrastructure to support communities of origin, transit, and destination.

CONTEXT ANALYSIS

The Horn of Africa and Yemen is a region of origin, transit, and destination for hundreds of thousands of migrants, the majority of whom travel irregularly, often relying on smugglers to facilitate movement along the Eastern Route to cross the Gulf of Aden towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In 2021, alongside the easing of mobility restrictions, widespread economic challenges, protracted conflict and cyclical natural hazards were the main drivers of irregular migration. Areas of outward migration are often marked by communities with weak social cohesion, poor service delivery, and weak governance and as such are also not able to reabsorb returnees. The situation in these communities has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing about business closures, rising unemployment and loss of livelihoods (UNCT, 2020). According to the Migrant Response Plan for the Horn of Africa and Yemen, in 2022 759,748 people will be in need of assistance in the region.

In 2021, IOM recorded the following migrant arrivals: 27,777 individuals in Yemen, 83,470 individuals in Djibouti 83,470 individuals and 31,700 individuals in Somalia. In addition, 104 deaths and disappearances were recorded through the IOM missing migrants project along the Eastern Route. Migrants using the Eastern Route persistently endure a progressive deterioration of living conditions and increased protection and health risks, including exposure to violence and conflict, human rights violations, gender-based violence (GBV), arbitrary detention and other forms of exploitation and abuse. Furthermore, these migrants face limited or no access to life-saving assistance such as health care, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), food, as well as few options to continue their journeys or to return home, further exacerbating their vulnerabilities. Anecdotal reports indicate that GBV against migrant women and girls is a critical protection concern and more generally migrant women and girls are exposed to higher vulnerabilities compared to those encountered by men. However, the nature and scale of exploitation and abuse remain challenging to ascertain as women and girls who lack documents cannot access immediate health care when these violations occur, leaving them in grave need of psychosocial and medical support.

The large-scale returns of Ethiopian migrants from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia further exacerbate the vulnerable situation of migrants in Ethiopia, with IOM having registered 74,499 returnees in 2021 (including 748 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC)). The conflict in northern Ethiopia, specifically in some areas of Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions further compromises the safe return of these populations and the options for Ethiopians to leave the country, increasing the humanitarian requirements for affected populations.