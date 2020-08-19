Middle East & North Africa Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8 (31 July 2020)

Highlights

• As of July 26, over one million COVID-19 cases in the region (1,194,101) was reached. Of these, 939,757 recovered (78.7%) and 31,811 died (2.7%).

The first cases were reported 2 February in Iran and since, all countries in the MENA region have reported cases.

• To date, over 238 million people have been reached on COVID-19 prevention, close to 29 million engaged through social media and dialogue with community mobilisers and volunteers, and over 560,000 have provided feedback via community response mechanisms.

• UNICEF also reached under 12 million people with critical WASH supplies, more than 82,500 healthcare workers received personal protective equipment (PPEs), and over 7,500 people have been trained in infection prevention & control (IPC).

• UNICEF has supported access to healthcare and nutrition services to under 4.7 million women and children, as well as trained over 7,500 individuals in detecting, referring and managing cases. Over 1.7 million caregivers have also been reached with messages on breastfeeding, and around 162,000 children have received SAM treatment.

• In terms of access to continuous education, UNICEF to date has reached nearly 3.5 million children with distance learning, supported Ministries of Education in undertaking 2019-2020 final exam and is helping governments prepare for the new school year to include a regional webinar, and a plan of action covering teacher preparedness and IPC training among other themes.

• As to the provision of alternative care arrangements, nearly 13,000 individuals have been served, while UNICEF community based MHPSS has reached over 225,000 children, parents and primary caregivers. Moreover, over 3,000 UNICEF personnel and partners have completed GBV related training while over 1,250,000 children and adults have been granted access to PSEA channels.

• To date, under 10,500 households have received a humanitarian cash grant, and under 12 million households have benefited from new or additional social assistance measures, as part of UNICEF’s support to governments’ expansion of shock responsive social protection programs.